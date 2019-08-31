Two cops injured in bomb blast at Science Lab

The scene where two police officials were injured in a reported bomb blast in front of a police box at Dhaka's Science Lab area on Saturday night, August 31, 2019 Al Emrun Garjon

One of the injured cops was LGRD minister's protocol team member

Two police officials have sustained injuries in a crude bomb blast in Dhaka's Science Lab area.

The incident occurred in front of a police box at the intersection around 9:20pm on Saturday.

The injured – Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shahabuddin and Constable Aminul – were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, confirmed Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the hospital's police outpost.

ASI Shahabuddin was escorting LGRD Minister Tazul Islam through the area, he said.

Shahabuddin sustained injuries to his both legs under knee while Aminul to fingers of his right hand.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Javed Patwary and DMP Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia visited the site.

The IGP told reporters that it was an improvised explosive device (IED).

He also said the pattern of the attack is similar to the previous attacks which were carried out targeting policemen in the capital's Gulistan and Malibagh.

Injured police officials being treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital Al Emrun GarjonDMP Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia said: "ASI Shahabuddin was in a team escorting the LGRD minister’s vehicle."

The minister’s motorcade was stuck in traffic congestion at the intersection on his way to Dhanmondi when ASI Shahabuddin, who was in the minister’s protection vehicle, came out to help constable Aminul ease the congestion, the DMP chief told journalists.

He believes the crude bomb was hurled from a nearby footbridge targeting the police box.

The DMP commissioner also said the target was not the minister.

However, no arrest was reported.

When asked whether this was a militant attack, DMP Deputy Commissioner (media) Masudur Rahman said they cannot say anything specifically as yet.

"We will try to find out the attackers after scrutinizing CCTV footage," he added.

Bomb disposal and CID teams rushed to the spot to collect evidence.