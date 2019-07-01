  • Monday, Jul 01, 2019
LDP secy-gen held at airport with bullets, magazine

Abdullah Alif
  • Published at 04:16 pm July 1st, 2019
web-LDP Secretary General Redwan Ahmed
LDP Secretary General Redwan Ahmed Collected

LDP Secretary General Redwan Ahmed was held at the domestic terminal around 7:15am when he was heading off to Chittagong for a meeting

Police have detained the secretary general of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) at Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport in the capital for carrying bullets and a magazine on Monday morning.

LDP Secretary General Redwan Ahmed was held at the domestic terminal around 7:15am when he was heading off to Chittagong for a meeting.

“Airport authorities detained him at the domestic terminal for carrying seven rounds of bullets and a magazine. But he had no firearms,” Airport police station Officer-in-Charge Md Nure Azam told Dhaka Tribune.

“Redwan has been sent to the court,” he added.

