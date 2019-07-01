LDP secy-gen held at airport with bullets, magazine

LDP Secretary General Redwan Ahmed Collected

Police have detained the secretary general of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) at Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport in the capital for carrying bullets and a magazine on Monday morning.

LDP Secretary General Redwan Ahmed was held at the domestic terminal around 7:15am when he was heading off to Chittagong for a meeting.

“Airport authorities detained him at the domestic terminal for carrying seven rounds of bullets and a magazine. But he had no firearms,” Airport police station Officer-in-Charge Md Nure Azam told Dhaka Tribune.

“Redwan has been sent to the court,” he added.