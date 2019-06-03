6 foreigners remanded over ATM booth fraud

Three of the six arrested ukranians who were caught from Hotel oilo Dream Heaven in Panthapath on Saturday, June 1, 2019 Nuruzzaman Labu

A Dhaka court has placed six Ukrainian men on a three-day remand in a case filed over their alleged involvement with ATM booth fraud in the capital.

The foreigners withdrew Tk3 lakh from an automated teller machine (ATM) of Dutch Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL), without recording any statement on the bank’s server.

The forgery is the first of its kind discovered in Bangladesh, officials said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mondal on Monday approved three days’ remand for each arrestee after Detective Branch (DB) of Police Inspector Md Arifur Rahman produced them before the court with a plea for eight days’ remand.

The six Ukrainians, Shevchuk Oleg, 46, Valentine Sokolovski, 37, Dennis Vitomeski, 20, Nazari Vojnok, 19, Sergei Ukrainetz, 33, and Valodimir Trushiniski, 37, were arrested in the case filed under Digital Security Act.

Detectives said they are members of an international ring of cyber theft.

Their defence lawyer, HM Masum, told Dhaka Tribune that he will request for their bail when the three-day remand ends.

However, three days after the ATM theft, detectives are still in the dark on how the embezzlement took place.

Deputy Commissioner of DB (East) Khandaker Nurunnabi told Dhaka Tribune that there was no update on the investigation, as they needed an interpreter to talk to the arrestees.

“We tried to talk to them for more than an hour, but they disclosed nothing,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday night, Moshiur Rahman, an official of DBBL, lodged a case with Khilgaon police station accusing the six suspects, and another Ukrainian man, who is on the run now.

According to a media report, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had informed Bangladesh police a few days ago over possible ATM booth fraud.

Mollah Nazrul Islam, special superintendent of police of CID, told Dhaka Tribune that they had alerted DBBL a week earlier.

“We alerted the DBBL authorities last week over the possibility of such forgery. We were communicating with the bank from time to time in a bid to avert further fraudulent attempts,” he said.

Police said two Ukrainians withdrew money from a DBBL ATM booth at Khilgaon on Friday.

They next day, they went there again when a security guard, with the help of locals, managed to detain one of them, while the other escaped.

Acting on a tip-off, five other Ukrainians were detained on Saturday night from a hotel in Dhaka’s Panthapath.

Stealing money from ATM booths by foreign nationals is nothing new in Bangladesh. Police have previously arrested Chinese and European nationals for ATM scamming in the country.