Fire at Gulistan underground market

A fire broke out at Gulistan underground market, commonly referred as Gulistan Patal Sarak Market, in Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

Confirming the incident, Five Service and Civil Defence Headquarters’ Duty Officer Ataur Rahman said: “Seven firefighting units were able to douse the fire, which started around 3:10pm, after 40 minutes.”

No casualty was reported in this connection as of yet. The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained.

Fire Brigade Control Room’s Duty Officer Rashed Shikder said: “The market was closed on Friday. However, some infrastructural development works had been going on inside the mall.”