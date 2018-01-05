DhakaTribune
Friday January 5, 2018 08:03 PM

Fire at Gulistan underground market

  • Published at 04:53 PM January 05, 2018
  • Last updated at 05:02 PM January 05, 2018
A firefighting unit is seen working to douse a fire originated in Gulistan underground market, commonly known as Gulistan Patal Sarak Market, on Friday, December 5, 2018Focus Bangla

No casualty was reported in this connection as of yet.

A fire broke out at Gulistan underground market, commonly referred as Gulistan Patal Sarak Market, in Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

Confirming the incident, Five Service and Civil Defence Headquarters’ Duty Officer Ataur Rahman said: “Seven firefighting units were able to douse the fire, which started around 3:10pm, after 40 minutes.”

No casualty was reported in this connection as of yet. The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained.

Fire Brigade Control Room’s Duty Officer Rashed Shikder said: “The market was closed on Friday. However, some infrastructural development works had been going on inside the mall.”

