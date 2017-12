A fire, that broke out at a Textile Mill in Dhaka’s Shyampur area early Monday, has been doused after one and half hours of frantic efforts.

Fire Service and Civil Defence duty officer Mahmudul Haque said the fire originated at Lucky Textile Mill housed at second floor of the six-storey building around 4:30am and soon engulfed the entire floor.

On information, eight firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 6am.

Fire fighters rescued some workers, who got trapped in the building.

No one was reported missing in the incident, he added.

The cause of the fire and the extent of losses could not be ascertained yet.