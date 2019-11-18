Abrar murder: Court issues arrest warrant against 4 fugitives

File photo of Abrar Fahad Collected

On November 13, police charged 25 Buet students for Abrar murder

A Dhaka court has accepted the charge sheet filed against 25 students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) in a case filed over the killing of the university’s student Abrar Fahad.

The court also issued an arrest warrant against four — Zisan, Tanim, Morshed, and Mujtaba — who are still on the run, and directed the police station concerned to submit the report on execution of the arrest within December 3.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (CMM) Kaiserul Islam passed the order on Monday.

On November 13, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) charged 25 Buet students for Abrar murder.

Among the accused, 11 were directly involved in beating Abrar in several phases to death. The other 14 were indirectly involved in the incident, either by aiding, abetting or planning Abrar’s torture, and one of them was present at the place of occurrence

The 21 other accused are behind bars. Eight of them have already confessed in court to their involvement in the murder — which had shocked the nation and sparked countrywide protests.

Abrar, 22, was found dead on a staircase of Buet’s Sher-e-Bangla Hall in the early hours of October 7, after he was taken to the dormitory’s Room No 2011 around 8pm on October 6 and beaten mercilessly by Chhatra League men late into the night.

Abrar’s father Barkat Ullah filed the murder case at Chawkbazar Police Station against 19 people, mostly leaders, and activists of Buet Chhatra League unit.

Amid students’ protest, the university on October 11 banned all political activities on campus and suspended the 19 students accused in the case.