Abrar murder: Charge sheet submitted against 25

File photo of Abrar Fahad Collected

Detective Branch (DB) of Police has submitted a charge sheet against 25 accused in the murder case of Buet student Abrar Fahad.

Md Wahiduzzaman, DB inspector and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the court of Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Kairsarul Islam on Wednesday.

Abrar, a second year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department of Buet, was beaten to death inside the university’s Sher-e-Bangla Hall in the early hours of October 7.

Some Chhatra League leaders of the organization's Buet chapter have been accused of beating him to death for his alleged involvement with Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Abrar's father filed a murder case against 19 people with Chawkbazar police station on the day of the murder.

Police have already detained 20 people in the case and several of them were remanded. Some of them gave confessional statements of their involvement with the murder.