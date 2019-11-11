  • Monday, Nov 11, 2019
Tureen Afroz removed as war crimes tribunal prosecutor

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 02:16 pm November 11th, 2019
Barrister Tureen Afroz
File photo of Barrister Tureen Afroz Collected

She was appointed as a prosecutor at International Crimes Tribunal in February 2013

The government has removed Barrister Tureen Afroz from the post of International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) prosecutor for breaching discipline and professional misconduct.  

Solicitor Wing under the Law and Justice Division of Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a notice in this regard on Monday, reports UNB. 

The notice stated that the order will be effective from Monday (November 11). 

Tureen Afroz was appointed to the International Crimes Tribunal as a prosecutor in February 2013.  

She was relieved of all activities of the tribunal for professional misconduct and breaching discipline and code of conduct on May 9 last year.

