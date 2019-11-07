Holey Artisan attack case: Prosecution seek death penalty for the accused

Officials of law enforcement agencies at the Holey Artisan Bakery, where a group of militants carried out a barbaric attack on the night of July 1, 2016, at Gulshan, Dhaka, the attack was conducted by militants having English medium backgrounds Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune

The trial against the eight militants started on November 26, last year in the much-talked about Holey Artisan attack case

Concluding its argument, the prosecution in the gruesome Holey Artisan attack case has sought death penalty for the accused.

Md Golam Sharuar Khan Zakir, the special public prosecutor of the case, sought the highest punishment for the eight accused after concluding their argument before the tribunal on Thursday.

After concluding the hearing on the arguments from the prosecution, Judge Majibur Rahman of Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal scheduled November 13 as the date for the defence argument.

Zakir addressing the court during the argument said: "We have proven all the charges against the accused."

The eight accused are – Shariful Islam Khaled, Mamunur Rashid Ripon, Jahangir Alam alias Rajib Gandhi, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Rashedul Islam alias Rash, Sohel Mahfuz, Mizanur Rahman alias Baro Mizan and Hadisur Rahman Sagar. They are all in jail now.

On October 27, concluded recording testimony of prosecution witnesses and fixed October 30 for recording self-defence statement of the accused under Section 243 of the CrPC.

Previously, Humayun Kabir, an inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case started placing his testimony on October 17, and finished it on October 21. He was cross-examined for three days.

Out of 211, 114 witnesses, including --- complainant, police, victims, and investigation officer have so far testified in the case.

On July 23, the CTTC unit of police submitted the charge sheet accusing the eight in the case.

On July 1, 2016, gunmen stormed the Holey Artisan Bakery, opened fire, and took around 40 innocent people hostage, including restaurant staff and guests, both locals and foreigners.

Twenty-two people including 17 foreigners were killed during the terror attack at the restaurant.

Two police officials valiantly laid down their lives while trying to save the people there.

Later, five militants were killed in a commando operation.