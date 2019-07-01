  • Monday, Jul 01, 2019
  • Last Update : 08:02 pm
logo
বাংলা
logo

Suspended DIG Mizan to be produced before court Tuesday

Mizanur Rahman and Fahim Reza Shovon
  • Published at 04:18 pm July 1st, 2019
Web_DIG_Mizan-RajibDhar
Suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mizanur Rahman being taken into custody by police on Monday, July 1, 2019 Rajib Dhar/Dhaka Tribune

Mizan to spend night at Shahbagh police station

Shahbagh Police has said suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mizanur Rahman will be produced before the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge court on Tuesday.

"Mizan has been taken into custody according to the order of court. He will stay here at Shahbagh police station. We will produce him before the court tomorrow [Tuesday]," DMP Additional Commissioner of Police (Ramna Zone) HM Azimul Haque told Dhaka Tribune.

Earlier in the day, the High Court bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice Kuddus Zaman rejected Mizan’s anticipatory bail plea in a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The High Court bench also asked the deputy commissioner of Ramna Division and Dhaka Metropolitan Police to take necessary steps to arrest Mizanur Rahman, and produce him before the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge within 24 hours without fail.

The bench also ordered DIG Mizan’s nephew Sub-Inspector Mahmudul Hasan to surrender in 72 hours to court in the same case.

Following the bail rejection, DIG Mizan was taken into custody by Shahbagh Police.

Also Read- DIG Mizan skips ACC interrogation

At the time of the hearing, the bench also observed that Mizanur Rahman has tarnished the image of police in the country.

The bench also said Mizan also put the ACC into question by trying to bribe one of its directors for favours.

Earlier, DIG Mizan was withdrawn from Dhaka Metropolitan Police as its additional commissioner when allegations surfaced against him of abducting a woman and marrying her forcibly.

Later, the ACC launched an investigation into the illegal wealth of DIG Mizan.

During a television interview, Mizan claimed that suspended ACC director Enamul Basir, who was in charge the investigation, took bribes from him promising that he would be given a clean chit.

Basir, who was later suspended, also divulged information during the investigation, according to ACC officials. Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Enamul Basir were aired on television.

On June 20, a Dhaka court ordered attachment of all assets of Mizan and a freeze on his bank accounts upon a petition by the ACC.

In its plea, the anti-graft agency said that “assets made through illicit means” may be siphoned off the country.

Related News

DIG Mizan skips ACC interrogation

DIG Mizan skips ACC interrogation

Report in graft case against former CJ Sinha on Aug 6

Report in graft case against former CJ Sinha on Aug 6

DIG Mizan files anticipatory bail petition

DIG Mizan files anticipatory bail petition

‘If arrest warrant is issued, DIG Mizan will be arrested’

‘If arrest warrant is issued, DIG Mizan will be arrested’

Outrage after ACC threatens journalists with legal action

Outrage after ACC threatens journalists with legal action

FR Tower fire: ACC files 2 cases against 23 over corruption

FR Tower fire: ACC files 2 cases against 23 over corruption

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

Worth Reading

Private University Rankings 2019: A guide to accommodation for new students in Dhaka

Private University Rankings 2019: A guide to accommodation for new students in Dhaka

Private University Rankings 2019: North South number one

Private University Rankings 2019: North South number one

Private University Rankings 2019: How much could your undergrad cost?

Private University Rankings 2019: How much could your undergrad cost?

Private University Rankings 2019: A winning formula for picking the best school

Private University Rankings 2019: A winning formula for picking the best school


just in

dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2019. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher