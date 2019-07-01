Suspended DIG Mizan to be produced before court Tuesday

Suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mizanur Rahman being taken into custody by police on Monday, July 1, 2019 Rajib Dhar/Dhaka Tribune

Mizan to spend night at Shahbagh police station

Shahbagh Police has said suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mizanur Rahman will be produced before the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge court on Tuesday.

"Mizan has been taken into custody according to the order of court. He will stay here at Shahbagh police station. We will produce him before the court tomorrow [Tuesday]," DMP Additional Commissioner of Police (Ramna Zone) HM Azimul Haque told Dhaka Tribune.

Earlier in the day, the High Court bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice Kuddus Zaman rejected Mizan’s anticipatory bail plea in a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The High Court bench also asked the deputy commissioner of Ramna Division and Dhaka Metropolitan Police to take necessary steps to arrest Mizanur Rahman, and produce him before the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge within 24 hours without fail.

The bench also ordered DIG Mizan’s nephew Sub-Inspector Mahmudul Hasan to surrender in 72 hours to court in the same case.

Following the bail rejection, DIG Mizan was taken into custody by Shahbagh Police.

At the time of the hearing, the bench also observed that Mizanur Rahman has tarnished the image of police in the country.

The bench also said Mizan also put the ACC into question by trying to bribe one of its directors for favours.

Earlier, DIG Mizan was withdrawn from Dhaka Metropolitan Police as its additional commissioner when allegations surfaced against him of abducting a woman and marrying her forcibly.

Later, the ACC launched an investigation into the illegal wealth of DIG Mizan.

During a television interview, Mizan claimed that suspended ACC director Enamul Basir, who was in charge the investigation, took bribes from him promising that he would be given a clean chit.

Basir, who was later suspended, also divulged information during the investigation, according to ACC officials. Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Enamul Basir were aired on television.

On June 20, a Dhaka court ordered attachment of all assets of Mizan and a freeze on his bank accounts upon a petition by the ACC.

In its plea, the anti-graft agency said that “assets made through illicit means” may be siphoned off the country.