Supreme Court upholds former AL MP Rana's bail

File photo of former Awami League MP Amanur Rahman Khan Rana from Tangail 3 constituency was produced before a court in Tangail on Thursday, January 31, 2019 Dhaka Tribune

Former MP Rana was granted bail by the Hight Court over the murder of Awami League leader Faruk Ahmed

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has upheld the bail of former member of parliament Amanur Rahman Khan Rana.

A four-member bench, led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by the state on Monday.

Lawyer Advocate Monsurul Haque Chowdhury stood for Rana.

Earlier, on March 25, Chamber Court Justice Hasan Foez Siddique stayed the bail, and also sent the state a petition for a hearing, to a full court bench of the Appellate Division.

The High Court had granted bail to Rana on March 14 in a murder case.

Rana surrendered to the Tangail additional district and session's judge court on September 18, 2016 ending his 22-month fugitive run in a freedom fighter murder case.

The Awami League leader went into "hiding" after he was accused of killing freedom fighter and member of the Awami League district unit Faruk Ahmed.

On January 18, 2013, the Faruk was shot dead in front of his residence in the district town.

Later, Faruk's wife Nahar Ahmed filed a case in this connection.

Also Read- SC stays former AL MP Rana's bail

Fourteen people—including four brothers of Tangail's influential Khan family—were accused in the murder case.

Baghil union Jubo League leaders Mohammad Shamim and Mohammad Mamun went missing on July 16, 2012 in the district town.

The following day, Shamim's mother filed a general diary with Tangail Sadar police station.

Later, police arrested several suspects over the incident when two of the arrestees—Shahadat Hossain, 16 and Hiron Mia, 27—revealed that both of the Jubo League leaders had been murdered on Rana's orders.