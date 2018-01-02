Another Comilla court issues arrest warrant for Khaleda

A Comilla court has issued an arrest warrant for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in a murder case filed over the 2015 arson attack on a bus in Chouddagram upazila that left eight people dead.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Joynab Begum on Tuesday accepted the charge sheet and issued the warrant, which was also meant for 48 other leaders and activists of BNP.

Eight people were killed and at least 20 others injured when miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at a bus at Chouddagram’s Jogmohanpur on February 3, 2015, during the BNP-led alliance’s nationwide anti-government movement.

Two cases – one under the Explosive Substances Act and another for murder – were started against 56 people, including Khaleda, over the incident.

Later, Chouddagram police station Sub-Inspector Nuruzzaman had filed the murder case, in which the arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, accusing 77 people including the BNP chief.

Inspector Firoz Ahmed of the Detective Branch of police had submitted the charge sheet recently against Khaleda and 68 others, dropping the names of five of the accused while three others died.

On October 9 last year, another Comilla court had also ordered the arrest of Khaleda and 45 others in the explosives case.