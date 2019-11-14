  • Thursday, Nov 14, 2019
  • Last Update : 04:01 pm
logo
বাংলা
logo

Report: Bribery threat risk high in Bangladesh

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 02:26 pm November 14th, 2019
web-corruption-bribe
Bigstock

Each country is given a score from 1 to 100 for each domain and for the total bribery risk

Bangladesh has ranked 178th in the latest global bribery risk index, 2019 Trace Bribery Risk Matrix said.

According to the report, Bangladesh scored 72, surpassing other countries in South Asia.

This score is a composite of the four domain scores, which are weighted and combined to produce the overall country risk score. 

In terms of risk score, India ranked 78th, Pakistan 153rd, Afghanistan 168th, and Myanmar ranked 157th in the index.

According to this year's Trace Matrix data, Somalia, South Sudan, North Korea, Yemen and Venezuela presented the highest risk of bribe demands. 

New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland presented the lowest bribery risk.

Each country is given a score from 1 to 100 for each domain and for the total bribery risk. A higher score indicates a higher risk of business bribery. 

Country

Rank

Risk Score

Domain 1: Interactions
 with Government

Domain 2: Anti-bribery Deterrence and Enforcement

Domain 3: Governmental
 and Civil Service Transparency

Domain 4: Capacity for
 Civil Society Oversight

Bhutan

52

41

47

10

48

44

India

78

48

57

48

41

38

Sri Lanka

111

55

62

54

57

44

Nepal

116

56

60

58

54

49

Maldives

124

57

65

56

45

55

Pakistan

153

62

77

56

48

54

Myanmar

157

64

69

61

70

54

Afghanistan

168

66

80

69

54

52

Bangladesh

178

72

86

63

60

64


Assessments of whether a given domain score is “good” or “poor” are made relative to all other jurisdictions within that domain. 

1. Business Interactions with Government: Bangladesh receives a poor score of 86 in this domain, based on a high degree of government interaction, a high expectation of bribes, and a high regulatory burden. 

2. Anti-bribery Deterrence and Enforcement: Bangladesh receives a poor score of 63 in this domain, based on a low quality of anti-bribery dissuasion and a low quality of anti-bribery enforcement. 

3. Government and Civil Service Transparency: Bangladesh receives a medium score of 60 in this domain, based on medium governmental transparency and poor transparency of financial interests. 

4. Capacity for Civil Society Oversight: Bangladesh receives a poor score of 64 in this domain, based on a low degree of media freedom/quality and a low degree of civil society engagement.

Related News

DIG prisons Rashid arrested over bribery links, sent to jail

DIG prisons Rashid arrested over bribery links, sent to jail

A culture of corruption

A culture of corruption

SI suspended for bribery

SI suspended for bribery

The problem of bribery needs a holistic solution

The problem of bribery needs a holistic solution

Bribery continues for police verification of passports

Bribery continues for police verification of passports

The rule of law should never be compromised

The rule of law should never be compromised

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

just in

dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2019. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher