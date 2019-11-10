Bulbul weakens into deep depression

Satellite image of Cyclone 'Bulbul' taken on Sunday Morning | Windy app

It lies over Bagerhat, Barisal and Patuakhali regions, danger signals lowered

The cyclonic storm Bulbul over Khulna and adjoining northwestern parts of the country, has weakened further into a deep depression and moved slowly northeastwards.

It lies over Bagerhat, Barisal and Patuakhali regions at 6am on Sunday, according to the Met office.

Bulbul is likely to move in a northeasterly direction further and weaken gradually by giving precipitation.

The powerful storm completed crossing West Bengal-Khulna coast near Sundarbans around 5am on Sunday.

At a special weather bulletin on Sunday morning, the Met office asked maritime ports of Mongla and Payra to lower great danger signal number 10, and Chittagong to lower great danger signal number nine.

Instead, the ports are advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three.

Besides, maritime port of Cox's Bazar has been advised to lower local warning signal number four, and hoist local cautionary signal number three, the bulletin said.

Under the influence of the deep depression, the coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Chittagong, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barisal, Bhola, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Bagerhat, Faridpur, Madaripur, Comilla, Dhaka, Sylhet, and Mymensingh are likely to experience wind of 50-60kph in gusts with heavy to very heavy falls during the passage of the deep depression.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north bay have been advised to remain in shelter till Sunday evening.

2 dead as Cyclone Bulbul lashes Indian coasts

The severe cyclonic storm Bulbul entered the mainland of the Indian state of West Bengal around 8:30pm on Saturday, and was moving towards the Sundarbans, reports Regional Meteorological Centre Kolkata.

Two people were killed - one by an uprooted tree in Kolkata and another by a wall that collapsed under the force of the winds in Odisha state, reports AFP.

With a wind speed of 120kmph, Bulbul made the entry through the Sagardwip island and the Fraserganj of North 24 Parganas, said Kolkata Met office.

All out preparation taken

More than 2 million people were taken to the shelters in 14 coastal districts ahead of very severe cyclonic storm Bulbul.

The government made extensive preparations to tackle the effects of the cyclone, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Md Enamur Rahman said.

Seven districts have been flagged as vulnerable to the effects of the storm and cyclone shelters have been set up in these districts for evacuation. These are Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Barguna, Patuakhali, Pirojpur and Bhola.

All district deputy commissioner and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO) have been instructed to provide necessary transportation, including boats, trawlers, to bring people to the shelter from remote areas within 2pm, the state minister said on Saturday.

As much as 55,515 volunteers worked in 3,684 units of 350 unions of the 13 vulnerable districts to aware people as well as inspire them to take shelters, he said.

Control rooms have also been set up in each district, he added.

Flight operations resume at Chittagong airport

Flight operations at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong returned to normalcy on Sunday morning, 15 hours after it had been suspended.

The operations resumed around 7am, confirmed the manager of the airport Wing Commander ABM Sarwar-E-Zaman.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (Caab) decided to suspend the flight operations at the airport from 4pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday as a precautionary measure due to the powerful storm.

As many as 13 flights -- four international and nine domestic -- have been cancelled in the last 15 hours, Sarwar added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Coast Guard has opened its hotlines to assist people during and after the cyclone: Barisal division - 01766690621, Khulna division - 01766690401, Chittagong division - 01766690171, and additional - 01766690049.