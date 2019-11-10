State minister: Cyclone Bulbul damaged thousands of houses

File photo of State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman said some 4,000 to 5,000 houses were damaged by cyclonic storm “Bulbul,” which lashed the coastal districts of Bangladesh several hours ago.

“The damage was much less as the wind speed was only 80km-90km per hour,” he said while addressing a press briefing at the Secretariat on the post-cyclone situation on Sunday.

The state minister also said two people were killed 30 others injured during the cyclone.

According to unofficial estimate, four people were killed in Bagerhat, Khulna and Patuakhali districts as cyclone ‘Bulbul’ hit Bangladesh in the early hours of Sunday, reports UNB.

Besides, two more people, who took shelter in cyclone centres, died of cardiac arrest after being panicked in Patuakhali and Satkhira districts.

The cyclone uprooted trees, damaged dwellings and croplands in different coastal districts, including Pauakhali, Bhola and Satkhira and Khulna.

Enamur said the exact extent of damage will be informed, after the deputy commissioners concerned provide the extent of damage in their respective areas.

He said over 2,106,918 people were evacuated to some 5,787 cyclone centres in the coastal areas.

The cyclone made landfall in Khulna and adjoining southwestern part of Bangladesh before weakening into a deep depression.

The cyclonic storm, which turned into ‘severe’ from ‘very severe’ on Saturday night, completed crossing the West Bengal-Khulna coast near the Sundarbans around 5am and then weakened further into a deep depression.



