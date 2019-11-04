PM receives 3 international awards

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and its Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam hand over the awards to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Dhaka on Monday, November 4, 2019 PID

The awards are -"WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards 2019," "DCD APAC Award - 2019" and "GovInsider Innovation Award-2019."

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and its Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam handed over the awards to the premier at the outset of the regular cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Dhaka on Monday, reports BSS.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority has been adorned with the "WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards 2019" for playing an important role in the implementation of Digital Bangladesh and building infrastructure of the hi-tech parks.

The World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) in its 21st program held in Armenia’s Yerevan from October 6 to 9 handed over the award to Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.

Meanwhile, the "4 Tier National Data Centre (4TDC) Project" of the Bangladesh Computer Council under the ICT Division was awarded the "DCD APAC Award 2019" in the Data Centre Construction Category.

Data Centre Dynamics (DCD), a UK-based organization, gave the award to "4 Tier National Data Centre (4TDC) Project."

DCD’s country director in Shanghai Johnson Yang handed over the award to Senior Secretary of ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam while he along with a delegation visited the main office of 4 Tier Data Centre’s manufacturing organisation ZTE Corporation Ltd in China’s Shenzhen city on September 17 this year.

The "4 Tier National Data Centre (4TDC) Project" has accomplished the work of establishing world standard data centre in Gazipur Hi-Tech Park.

Besides, the call centre -"333" of Central Data, Service and Complaint Management implemented by ICT Division’s a2i program received the "GovInsider Innovation Award-2019’ as the ‘Best Citizen Engagement Project" of Asia by GovInsider.

The award was handed on October 16, over at a function in the United Nations Conference Centre (UNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand.