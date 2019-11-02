DGHS: 151 more hospitalized for dengue in 24hrs

Representational photo BIGSTOCK

The official death toll currently stands at 107

A total of 151 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals across Bangladesh in the last 24 hours.

Till Saturday morning, 57 new patients were admitted in Dhaka and 94 in districts outside Dhaka.

The Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), in a press release issued on Saturday, said the number of patients currently undergoing treatment in government and private hospitals in the country was 965.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) reviewed a total of 171 cases out of 248 reported, and confirmed 107 dengue deaths. However, the unofficial death toll is suspected to be over 188, so far.

As many as 419 patients were currently receiving treatment in 41 government and private hospitals in Dhaka, whereas 546 people were undergoing treatment outside Dhaka, the DGHS data added.

Since January 1 till November 2, as many as 96,462 people have been affected by dengue.

Among those admitted, a total of 95,249 have been released from their respective hospitals and clinics after treatment