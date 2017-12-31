Acting secretaries appointed at three ministries

Acting secretaries for Ministries of Information, Food, and Environment and Forests have been appointed on Sunday.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification announcing the appointments.

According to the notification, Mohammad Nasir Uddin was appointed as the acting secretary for the information ministry. Earlier, he was the additional secretary in the same ministry.

Shahabuddin Ahmed, who was the additional secretary of the finance department, has been appointed as the acting secretary at the food ministry.

Abdullah Al-Mohsin Chowdhury was appointed as the acting secretary for the Ministry of Environment and Forests. Previously, he was the additional secretary in the same ministry.

Additionally, Begum Nasrin Akhter, who worked as an additional secretary for a local government division, has been made the director general at the National Academy for Planning and Development.

This article was first published on Bangla Tribune